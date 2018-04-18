Owner of auto shop destroyed by fire: 'That shop was literally everything we have'

Harold's Transmissions near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road had called Arizona home and been in business for more than 40 years. A week ago, wind-whipped flames burned it all to the ground. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The owner of a south Phoenix auto shop and his son spoke Wednesday about the fire that destroyed their family-owned business.

Harold's Transmissions near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road had called Arizona home and been in business for more than 40 years. A week ago, wind-whipped flames burned it all to the ground.

A total of 12 customer cars were destroyed, too.

"It's devastating," Mike Smalley Sr. said. "It still is. It just hurts. We don't have a savings account or anything this was our livelihood, our income."

At this point, investigators have not released the cause of the fire.

The Smalley family is not sure what to do next.

A family member has started a GoFundMe account to help the family get back on their feet.

