3 Arizonans sick due to E. coli outbreak traced to Yuma lettuce

Three people in Arizona have gotten sick due to romaine lettuce tainted with E. coli that were grown in Yuma, state officials said.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed the three cases of E. coli were linked to the multistate outbreak. The three were part of the dozens that have gotten sick. No deaths have been reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have told people not to eat and dispose of store-bought chopped romaine lettuce, including salads and salads mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce.

The CDC has not identified a common grower, supplies, distributor or brand.

The CDC and the FDA are also advising people that before they eat lettuce from a restaurant to confirm that the product used to prepare the meal is not chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

