Car trying to cross light rail tracks struck by train

A car trying to cross the light rail tracks was struck by a train Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. near First Avenue and Fillmore.

No one was injured in the crash.

Passenger service was delayed for about 20 minutes.

