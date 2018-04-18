Woman's account wiped out by 'cloned' card

3 On Your Side told the card company Gosnell had already filed a dispute and asked that they expedite returning the money stolen from Sierra's account. And they did. (Source: 3TV)

Sierra Gosnell is a single mom and says she has to be extremely disciplined with managing her money.

“We live literally paycheck to paycheck,” she said.

With her rent coming due this past April 1, Gosnell says she and her son couldn't sleep anyway and decided on that Easter Sunday, that she'd pay her rent electronically just to get it out of the way.

“Early in the morning, he woke up and I'm like, 'You know what? I'm just gonna pay online right now.' It's like three in the morning, just so I don't forget with the holiday, so I paid it,” she said.

Gosnell got the payment confirmation indicating her rent had gone through and was pending.

She thought everything was fine. That is until she got a text alert from Insight Visa telling her unusual transactions were taking place on her account.

“I get a text message alert. It will show me exactly what was spent and where it was spent. I was like, you gotta be kidding me!” she said.

Gosnell was being alerted that her card and her account for that matter were being used at that very moment at Walgreens.

“Two in a row, at Walgreens and I'm talking $200, $400. I get another charge from another Walgreens about 3 minutes away for $322 and my balance was at zero," she said.

When it was over, those Walgreen charges had wiped Gosnell out of almost $1,000.

To make matters worse, the Walgreens transactions for some reason prioritized ahead of the rent that she had just paid.

“And I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, my rent, they just cleared out my account' and my rent was posted and pending," said Gosnell.

Gosnell immediately filed a police report and disputed the charges on her Insight Visa card.

But the damage had already been done. She had no money now and her rent that was pending couldn’t go through and needed to be paid again. But all her money was gone.

“I mean we could be evicted, I mean that's my main concern,” she said.

Gosnell received a five-day notice from her apartment complex and late fees were adding up.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we contacted the apartment complex to explain the situation.

As a result, the apartment complex decided to give 3 On Your Side time to sort things out and we did.

We immediately got a hold of Insight Visa and explained the situation. We told them Gosnell had already filed a dispute and asked that they expedite returning the money stolen from Gosnell's account. And they did.

“Everything was done literally within 24 hours of you guys contacting me, it was amazing,” said Gosnell.

With nearly a thousand dollars back in her account, Gosnell was able to pay her rent and avoid eviction. And her apartment complex even removed those late fees.

Gosnell says she tried to resolve the issue on her own but it took 3 On Your Side to get it done.

“I got nothing, but you guys got involved and the next day I had everything taken care of when I tried for five days and I got nothing, so it was amazing, very amazing I’m so grateful,” said Gosnell.

We’re trying to find out how her card was possibly “cloned”. We’re talking with experts and will have a follow-up report.

