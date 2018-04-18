Man arrested after woman found dead in Scottsdale alley

Scottsdale police detectives have made an arrest in the case of a woman found dead in a Scottsdale alley in February.

Police arrested 51-year-old Vincent Parker near his Avondale home for his involvement in the circumstances surrounding the death of 33-year-old Loring Sendejas.

On February 5, 2018, at 7:51 a.m., a woman's body was located in the alley to the rear of a business near Scottsdale and Camelback roads.

A death investigation was initiated and quickly identified the female as Loring Sendejas.

Autopsy and sexual assault kit results showed her to have injuries consistent with being sexually assaulted, but showed no physical trauma that would have resulted in death. Additionally, her BAC was .28 and she had the presence of fentanyl in her system.

Through the ongoing investigation, it was learned that Sendejas was last seen in the downtown Scottsdale Entertainment District on the night of February 4, 2018, with an unidentified black male.

Surveillance video from February 5, 2018, was also obtained that showed a white four-door SUV drive north in the alley and park directly in front of where Sendejas was found. The vehicle remained for approximately 35 seconds and then drove off.

Using cell phone technology, detectives were able to place Sendejas' phone in Parker's home on February 5, 2018. It was also learned he owns a white Range Rover consistent with the vehicle observed in the surveillance video.

DNA found during the sexual assault examination was compared to surreptitiously obtained DNA of Parker. That comparison was determined to be a match.

On April 17, 2018, Parker was arrested and held in custody on charges of Sexual Assault, Endangerment and Abandonment of a Dead Body.

During post-arrest interviews, Parker admitted to meeting Sendejas in the Entertainment District and taking her to his house.

He denied having sex with her, stating she appeared too impaired to consent, according to Scottsdale police.

Police say that Parker stated that he drove her back to Scottsdale, and during that drive, Sendejas lost consciousness at times.

Once in Scottsdale, he told police he placed her on a staircase to the rear of a building and left her there.

He admitted that he should have contacted 911 to get her assistance but became scared that he would get in trouble.

