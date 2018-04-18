Suspect in Tuesday's car chase identified; taken in wheelchair to Police HQ

Bane, the police dog was killed in the line of duty after Tuesday's chase (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Chase suspect took off and hid in attic until he was apprehended (Source: 3TV/CBS5)

The suspect in Tuesday's wild car chase across Phoenix has been identified as 26-year-old Jairo Contreras.

On Wednesday morning, Contreras was brought in a wheelchair to Phoenix Police Headquarters.

Police explained why security was so heavy as the suspect was transported.

"I understand as he was leaving the hospital he was combative with the officers," said Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard. "There were indications of drug impairment while he was there overnight, which is why he was kept as long as he was."

According to court documents, Contreras led police on a dangerous pursuit through the streets of Phoenix Tuesday, weaving in and out of traffic, going the wrong way, and driving along sidewalks and the light rail track. The chase ended when he blew a tire on stop sticks and careened to a stop. He bailed out of the car, running into a nearby neighborhood.

Contreras forced his way into a home and used the shower inside and took clothing from the home, police said. He also ate some of the food, court paperwork said.

When officers surrounded the home, police said Contreras went into the attic to hide but fell through the floor, causing significant damage. The police K-9 was sent inside to help apprehend him. He was found trying to hide under a pile of insulation that had fallen from the attic.

"His condition is minor injuries, as result of the incident yesterday," said Howard. "I think a lot of it was exacerbated by his drug impairment." Contreras also suffered a dog bite.

Contreras has been booked on an outstanding warrant for theft of motor vehicle and trespassing. He has also been booked for the following new violations related to Tuesday's chase:

2 counts of armed robbery

3 counts of theft of a motor vehicle

1 count of a weapons violation

1 count of killing/harming working service animal

1 count of animal cruelty/ intentional mistreatment

1 count of unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle

1 count of burglary

A police dog named Bane was killed in the Tuesday's incident.

Bane was a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois with 1.5 years of service.

Bane was rushed to an area emergency veterinarian but was unable to survive his injuries. The exact cause of death has yet to be determined. According to court documents, the police K-9 was found inside a cabinet. Contreras had his body up against the door to the cabinet, police said. The dog was unresponsive and showed no signs of life at the scene, according to police.

He was taken to a specialized animal hospital where a necropsy will be performed.

Later Tuesday afternoon, police officers lined up in a procession to honor their brave colleague who died in the line of duty.

Contreras had a female passenger in the car during the chase, police said.

She has been identified as Laura Dagnino, 24. She has been booked for an outstanding warrant for drug charges, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

"Her actions yesterday? She was clearly a willing participant in all these offenses," said Howard.

Police say Tuesday's chase was not Contreras' first brush with the law.

"He does have a history with police, involving similar incidents from yesterday," said Howard. "Not as extreme, but other times that he's been operating stolen vehicles; he's been in stolen vehicles. He's fled from police in the past. He's barricaded himself in homes in the past. A lot of what we saw yesterday, he's done on previous occasions."

Howard says it's amazing no civilians were hurt.

"How that did not occur is beyond belief," said Howard. "I think we all watched this play out on television and saw some extremely reckless driving and complete disregard for anybody out there."

