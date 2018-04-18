Beet Tart, Chicken Ssam & Drunken Chicken Dumplings

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Dang of Clever Koi

Beet Tart

Pastry Dough

Ingredients

Butter About 2 cups

Flour About 2 cups

Water (Cold) About 1 cup

Salt 1TSP

Procedure:

• Freeze Butter

• Shred butter through robo coup with the shredder attachment

• Combine flour and butter together in a bowl

• Add the water as needed

• Allow the dough rest for at least 30 mins in a covered bowl

• Flour the table with roughly 1/2c of flour

• Roll out dough to an 1/8in thickness

• Using the widest part of the small coup as a guide, cut out circles

• Separate with parchment paper and store in walk in covered

Braise Beets

Ingredients

Beets 5-6

Water 16 cups

Brown Sugar 1cup

Salt To Taste

Procedure:

• Combine all ingredients a metal 600 half pan

• Place in a 400 oven for 4-5 hours or until tender

• Cool in the braising liquid

Bourbon Syrup

Ingredients

Maple Syrup 2cups

Bourbon ½ Cup

Procedure:

• Combine and reduce by 25%

The Ins and Outs of our Beet Tart

Flour the table as to not allow the pastry dough to stick, lay out one pastry dough round and begin shingling the beets as to form a spiral while alternating between golden beets and red beets. Fold up the edges of the pastry dough to form crimps. Whip 3 eggs and take a small brush and wash the outside of the pastry dough with the egg wash to give it that golden brown look. Place in a 400 degree oven for at least 15 minutes or until the pastry turns golden brown. Garnish with goat cheese, rosemary, and whiskey molasses.

Chicken Ssam :

Ingredients

Chicken Thighs 8

Fish Sauce 1/5 Cup

Rice Wine Vinegar About 1 Cup

Gochujang 1 ¼ Cup

Gochugaru A pinch

Sugar A pinch

Garlic 2 Cloves

Ginger 1/5 Cup

Scallion 1 bunch

Sesame Oil A splash

Chicken Stock 2cups

Procedure:

• Slice Scallions and mince ginger and garlic

• Remove skin from all chicken thighs

• Combine all ingredients together in a pot and bring to boil

• Simmer for 20 mins

• Remove chicken and shred

• Let sauce simmer for another 10 mins

• Combine chicken and sauce and cool together

House Pickles

Ingredients

English Cucumber 6ea

Salt 6T

Rice Wine Vinegar 8 cups

Sugar 2cups

Garlic 5T

Sambal 5T

Procedure:

• Thinly slice cucumbers and mix with salt, let sit for at least 10 mins.

• Drain liquid from bowl and add remaining ingredients.

• Chill for 3 hours minimum before use

Kimchi

Ingredients

Napa Cabbage 1cs.

Green Onion Tops (1inch pieces) 10 bunches

Green Onion (white sliced) 10 bunches

Fish Sauce 2cup

Chili Flake 1cup

Daikon (batonette) 10

Garlic (minced) 2cup

Ginger (minced) 2cup

House Sriracha 2cup

Paprika 1cup

Salt 1 box

Procedure:

• Cut Cabbage down to 1inch pieces

• Soak Cabbage in salt water for 45min. 1 box salt to 2/3 full sink of water. (make sure salt is fully dissolved)

• Drain liquid and remove cabbage from sink. Strain in two large strainers for 15-20 min.

• Mix all ingredients and let sit out for 4-5 days. (refrigerate beyond this point)

• Ready to be used after three days at room temp.

The Ins and Outs of our Ssam

Follow the recipe above and place the braised chicken in a bowl in the center of a large wooden plate. Place Bib lettuce, fresh sliced fresnos, house pickles, house made kimchi, black garlic puree, roasted fennel and heirloom carrots, Thai basil, and Cilantro around the wooden plate nicely. Garnish the chicken with 1 burnt scallion.

Drunken Chicken Dumplings :

Ingredients

Chicken Thighs 8#

Shaoxing Wine 3cups

Mirin 2cups

Sake 2cups

Water 4cups

Soy 4cups

Garlic 1/2cups

Ginger 1/4cups

Green Onions (Whites) 2cups

Hoisin 1/2cups

Sugar 1cup

Shredded Carrots 6 cups

Shredded Celery Root 6 cups

Procedure:

• Excluding carrots, hoisin and celery root, combine all ingredients and braise in the oven @ 400 for 45mins.

• Remove chicken and pull apart by hand, discarding the skin, and pulse twice in the robo coup.

• Strain the braising liquid, discard the vegetables, and save the braise

• Lightly sauté carrots and celery root and deglaze with 2c of the braise and cook till dry

• Combine all ingredients together and finish with Hoisin.

• Save braise for finishing plates

Yuzu Vinaigrette

Ingredients

Water 3cups

Yuzu 1/4 cups

Sesame Oil 1t

Salt 2T

White Pepper 1T

Procedure:

• Combine all ingredients

The Ins and Outs of our Drunken Chicken Dumpling

Follow the recipe above, and with your dumpling filling tightly mold into 1 ounce round balls. Lay out individual wonton wrappers, and spray lightly with water. Place filling in the center of the wonton wrapper, and fold up each side, creating and peak in the center. Lightly dust with rice flour, and coat the flat top with an even amount of blend oil. Place dumplings on flat top and let sear for about 5 minutes, or until a golden brown crust forms on the bottom. Grab a squeeze bottle of water, and pour an even amount all around the dumplings, then cover with a dome to let steam. While the dumplings are steaming, place out the rest of the dish on a rectangle plate. Fennel and pear salad, dressed in a yuzu vinaigrette, get spread across the plate. After about 2 minutes pull dome off and place dumplings on salad. Garnish with chicken braising liquid, chili oil, sesame seeds and daikon sprouts. Enjoy!