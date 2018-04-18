Governor Ducey orders flags at half-staff through Saturday for Barbara Bush

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff now through Saturday in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush.

"Her legacy of service and passion for improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact not only in the United States but across the world. Our prayers go out to President George H.W. Bush and the entire Bush family.," said Gov. Ducey. "Today until sunset on Saturday, I’ve ordered all state flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of former First Lady Barbara Bush,"

Ducey's order Wednesday follows Bush's death Tuesday at age 92. She will be interred Saturday.

Ducey said that Bush "will always be remembered as a true American treasure" and called her "a tireless advocate for family literacy."

Her 73-year marriage to former president George H.W. Bush was the longest of any presidential couple.

