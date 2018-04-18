FOUND! Car stolen while woman was delivering pizza in Buckeye has been located

The car stolen from a woman while she was delivering a pizza last week in Buckeye has been located.

Brianne Sargent says she left her car unlocked and running while taking a pizza up to a Buckeye home.

The man who answered the door told her he didn't order the pizza.

While the two were talking, the suspects jumped into her car and drove away.

"I turned around and then I see my car zooming off and so I got really panicked, knocked on the gentleman's door again and was super nervous," said Sargent. "He said is this a joke?'"

Sargent's purse and cell phone were also inside the car.

Sargent was able to track pictures recently taken on the cell phone online. The pictures show two young men, who were not being called suspects, but "persons of interest."

The pair has not been located.

As for the car, the owners tell us a family member saw it Monday parked about two miles away from where it was taken in Buckeye.

Luckily, there was no damage to the vehicle.

Sargent has a husband and three kids. It's the family's only car and they are thankful to have it back.

