Tech company takes to Phoenix sky to promote event

Tech company Cisco had curious residents wondering what was going on in the Phoenix sky Wednesday morning.

Five jets worked to write a message in the sky that read, "The future of work is here."

A representative from Cisco said the skywriting was to promote the marquis customer event called Collaboration Summit at the Arizona Grand. The event is from Wednesday, April 18 through Thursday April 19 and about 1200 people are expected to attend.

The summit provides insights from industry experts on how technology can enable the workforce and inspire teamwork.

Keep your eye on the sky, Cisco said there will be more skywriting tomorrow during lunch.

