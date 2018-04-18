Woman charged with extreme DUI after driving wrong way on Loop 202 in Phoenix

Cruze was arrested and booked on three counts of endangerment as well as multiple DUI charges including extreme DUI, DPS said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman is behind bars with multiple DUI charges including extreme DUI after she allegedly drove the wrong way on the Loop 202 in Phoenix early Wednesday morning. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Multiple callers reported a wrong-way driver heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 near Priest Drive around 1:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Troopers were then advised the silver sedan, driven by 24-year-old Yvonne Christina Cruze, exited off Third Street.

With help from the Phoenix Police Firebird helicopters, a trooper located the vehicle and stopped Cruze near Third and Oak streets.

Cruze was arrested and booked on three counts of endangerment as well as multiple DUI charges including extreme DUI, DPS said.

