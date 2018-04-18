Nashville flight heading to Phoenix returns to airport after bird strike

A plane that was headed to Phoenix from Nashville had to return after striking a bird. (Source: CNN)

A Southwest flight headed to Phoenix that took off from Nashville on Wednesday morning had to turn around after striking a bird.

Flight 577 was heading to Phoenix when the captain had to return the flight to Nashville International Airport.

The incident happened shortly after takeoff.

A Southwest representative issued this statement:

The aircraft will be taken out of service for maintenance review and we’re currently working diligently to accommodate those passengers on to their destination.

