Man hurt by hit-and-run driver while crossing Phoenix street, police say

A man is in the hospital after a vehicle struck him and then fled the scene in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

The man was crossing mid-block at McDowell Road between 44th and 43rd streets, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

While the man ran across the road, an eastbound vehicle struck the man and continued on.

The victim was conscious when transported and suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect's vehicle, a 2005 gray Chevy Trailblazer, was recovered. However, the suspect is still outstanding, police said.

Anyone having information about a person who is now without their 2005 Gray Chevy Trailblazer is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

