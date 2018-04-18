Pat Tillman Scholar volunteering on non-opioid pain relief research

If it works, Schmoll hopes it can help keep people off opioids. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ryan Schmoll has been volunteering in the study of green light therapy. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's green for go in the lab where Ryan Schmoll volunteers at the University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson Campus. Schmoll is working with a U of A professor, studying the positive effect green light has on rats.

"We found that for some reason, it has something to do with calcium channels in the brain, 525 nanometers of green light helps take away pain," said Schmoll.

Schmoll didn't start off in the medical field. His story began in the Air Force.

"It took me to some cold places, like Wyoming, did a little bit of nuclear weapons work there. And it took me to some hot places, like Iraq. Did a little bit of personal security detail work there. It also took me to Afghanistan," said Schmoll.



There, he says, the most effective peacemakers were often the military doctors.

"It was impressive to see a physician's care of an Iraqi soldier or a civilian who was hurt by a roadside bomb could quickly translate to a de-escalation of violence throughout the whole area," said Schmoll.

After 10 years of service, it was time for Schmoll to come home. He decided to enroll in medical school.

"For these more serious cases, you can't throw Percocet and Vicodin at it for years on end, that's not a solution. It numbs them to their entire lives," said Schmoll.

That's where he says green light therapy comes in.

"It is simple on the surface, I guess," said Schmoll. "But the intensity of the wavelength is very closely monitored and measured."

He says it's been proven to ease pain in rats and looks promising in human trials too.

"Surprisingly so," he said.

If it works, Schmoll and the team he's volunteering with hope it can help keep people off opioids. And for those already addicted, it would help wean them off their pain pills.

"'Let's try to come up with some better solutions here,'" he said.

Last year, Schmoll was awarded a scholarship through the Pat Tillman Foundation. He says the award helps keep him in the lab focused on his work, dedicated to helping others the way Pat Tillman would have wanted.

"My path in medicine is helping live up to his legacy a little bit," said Schmoll.

