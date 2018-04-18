Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing McCain

The state Legislature is working to make sure Sen. John McCain's seat isn't on the November ballot. (Source: CNN)

The Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature is moving to ensure that ailing Sen. John McCain's seat isn't on the November ballot if he leaves office, but Democrats plan to block the effort.

The effort emerged Tuesday as the state Senate put an emergency clause on a bill changing how members of Congress who die or resign are replaced.

McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer last summer and has been recovering in Arizona since before Christmas. He was hospitalized for treatment of an intestinal infection Sunday and remains in a Phoenix hospital in stable condition.

Senate vacancies are filled by a governor's appointee, with the seat on the next general election ballot. That wouldn't happen until 2020 under the new proposal.

The emergency clause requires a two-thirds vote, and Democratic Sen. Steve Farley said that won't happen.

The legislation is House Bill 2538.

