Much of Arizona under warning for dangerous fire conditions

A warning of dangerous fire conditions covers much of eastern and southeastern Arizona as a storm system moves across the region Tuesday.

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service extends from parts of Coconino, Apache and Navajo counties in northeastern Arizona southward to Cochise, Santa Cruz and parts of Pima and Pinal counties in southeastern Arizona.

And large swaths of the rest of the state under a wind advisory or a high wind warning.

The National Weather Service's Flagstaff office says calmer weather is expected Wednesday before another storm system brings more wind and elevated fire conditions Thursday, when much of the state will be under a fire weather watch.

