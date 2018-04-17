School support staff feels left out of Gov. Ducey's pay raise agenda

Teachers are thinking about striking because all of the demands haven't been met. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One group feeling left out of Gov. Doug Ducey’s pay raise plan is the support staff. One of those members is instructional assistant Meredith Scheerer.

She left her job as a CFO two years ago to step into the classroom and give back to children.

"I fell in love with it as soon as I started. But it was not until I started working at the school that I realized how much teachers do," said Scheerer.

And how much out of pocket they were paying but it wasn't just the teachers.

"For support staff, the pay is extremely low. I could go to Starbucks and make more," said Scheerer.

The support staff is part of the school staff Ducey has left out of his pay raise agenda.

"Starting with me in the morning as a crossing guard, I don't count, walking into the office and seeing the lovely faces that say, 'Good morning, hello how are you,' they don't count," said Scheerer.

Neither do health assistants, instructional assistants, resource assistants for special needs, maintenance staff, librarians, cafeteria workers, school counselors and so on.

"Any raise for support staff would be amazing," said Scheerer.

And just as they are supporting teachers, the teachers are supporting them. Scheerer wants the public to know that teachers are saying no to the 20 percent raise because it’s just isn't enough and not for everyone. They all believe it is a good starting point for our education crisis but more must be done.

"That's what this movement is about, funding for the entire education system, not just teachers," said Scheerer.

