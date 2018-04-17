Ducey's teacher pay plan means less funding for other programs

Democrats say they’d like fund teacher pay raises with new revenue sources, like eliminating corporate tax breaks. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gov. Doug Ducey’s plan to boost K-12 teacher pay by 20 percent over the next three years means less money for universities, the arts, skilled nursing care and programs for the developmentally disabled.

The governor’s proposal shifts millions of dollars away from programs that were expecting funding increases to pay for the teacher raises, which are projected to cost $580 million a year by fiscal year 2021, according to an outline presented to lawmakers and obtained by Arizona’s Family on Tuesday.

The redirected funds include $500,000 per year that had been tabbed for an Attorney General Border Crimes Unit and $1 million per year that was slated for private prison healthcare.

The governor’s proposal also repurposes a number of one-time spending items, including $8 million that was planned for universities, $2 million planned for the arts and reduces new spending on programs for developmentally disabled individuals from $6 million to $4 million.

Patrick Ptak, a spokesman for the governor’s office, said those funding changes were not “cuts” to the affected agencies but rather planned spending increases that were “reprioritized” for teacher pay.

Two programs will see cuts to their balance sheets under the proposal, Ptak said. That includes a $37 million cut from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and $22 million from a prescription drug fund.

Ptak said those funding transfers are from agencies with a budget surplus and will not affect programs or salaries. He said the agencies identified the excess money as being available for teacher salaries.

“There is no way around this. We have to raise revenue in this state. We can't take from one pot to give to another pot,” said Democratic state Rep. Reginald Bolding. “Universities, they need funds. Developmentally disabled, they need funds. Hospitals need funds. People on Medicaid need funds. We have to raise revenue.”

A large portion of the governor’s funding proposal comes from projected growth in tax revenue. The governor projects $156 million in ongoing revenue from taxes, more than $100 million higher than state budget analysts are predicting.

Republican state Rep. Kevin Payne called the governor’s proposal a “really good plan” but indicated the revenue projections may be overly optimistic.

“I think his numbers are real rosy for the economy coming up,” he said. “I don't know if we're going to get there, so we may have to do more trimming and more cutting to make it happen.”

Rep. Mark Cardenas, a Democrat, also questioned the governor’s funding projections.

“What happens if we have decreased sales tax revenue? Are they going to go back and tell the teachers, ‘Sorry, we can't have your raise any more?’” Cardenas said.

Cardenas said another aspect of the proposal, $35 million in new fees on hospitals, could put as many as 10 small, rural hospitals in danger.

“We have rural hospitals that are already not breaking even because of the tax they have to pay, so any increased tax on them would make them go under,” he said.

Cardenas and Bolding said they’d like fund teacher pay raises with new revenue sources, like eliminating corporate tax breaks. But Republicans like Rep. Payne said they would oppose tax increases.

The governor is proposing one notable new source of revenue: $8 million a year in new lottery funds from Keno gaming.

