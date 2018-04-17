DPS ID woman found dead on I-10 southeast of Eloy

A woman hit and killed by a driver has been identified. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Department of Public Safety has identified the woman who was discovered dead along the Interstate 10 southeast of Eloy late Sunday night.

After a 911 call was made, troopers found the body of Yvette Marie Gills, 22, from Gilbert, on the right shoulder of the eastbound side near milepost 216.

There were reports that she was thrown from a vehicle but DPS said on Tuesday she was walking on the interstate when she was hit and killed by an unknown driver.

That driver has not come forward.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the DPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.

