Some customers complain their APS bills are 'shocking'

Some APS customers say they are fed up with their monthly power bills and they want something to be done. There's one woman among them whose fight against APS seems to be gaining momentum.

There are two problems going on that have morphed into one big problem.

First, APS raised its rates not long ago and some customers say their bills went up a lot more than they were expecting.

The second issue is that APS changed its service plans. As a result, some customers are already complaining they're using the same electricity but their bills have skyrocketed.

Stacey Champion has been an APS customer for years. but that doesn't necessarily mean she likes the power company. In fact, she's spearheading a battle against APS.

"I have an opportunity to potentially help thousands of people and so it's the right thing to do, therefore I'm going for it," she said.

Champion is attempting to unravel a rate hike implemented by APS back in August. That hike affects more than 1 million customers. When APS pushed the increase through, it said the "typical monthly residential bill [would be] increasing 4.5 percent, or about $6 per month."

Champion says those initial numbers are not accurate.

"It's been double what they said that rate increase would be," she said.

Frustrated, this community activist started a petition on Change.org three months ago and already has nearly 3,000 signatures. The petition is to persuade the Arizona Corporation Commission, which approved the rate hike, to revisit the issue.

"I've been using less energy this year versus last year, especially less on-peak energy, but yet my charge for that energy that I am using has gone up," Champion explained.

Other APS customers have similar complaints and want something done.

In paperwork filed with the Corporation Commission, some people claim they've seen spikes in their APS bills as high as 32 percent, 40 percent and even 62 percent.

Proceedings in front of Administrative Law Judge Jane Rodda have taken place with lawyers representing Champion, as well as APS, which, of course, is against having another hearing.

"Let me say for the records, I've never had a proceeding like this," Rodda said.

"We're well aware of Ms. Champion's petition and some of the concerns expressed by the customers," Barbara Lockwood, vice president of regulation for APS, said.

She acknowledges the utility company has donated money to the political campaigns for the Corporation Commission. But she maintains there's no conflict of interest. (Click here for the Political Participation Policy of APS's parent company, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.)

"We've looked at a whole host of things with respect to this rate adjustment that happened last year and to date we've found no issues," she said.

The administrative law judge is expected is make a recommendation about whether another hearing is warranted.

In the meantime, Stacey Champion says she'll keep fighting.

"I have people calling me and thanking me and telling me how much this impacts their life; it's worth it."

If the Arizona Corporation Commission decides to revisit the issue and schedules another hearing to discuss APS' rate hike, we’ll let you know in a follow-up report.

