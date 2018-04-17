PD: Pregnant woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Phoenix, baby in critical condition

The suspect was later caught near the canal. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dwight Miles, 36, arrested in connection to the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A pregnant woman is dead after she was shot by her boyfriend Tuesday. The baby was delivered and is in critical condition, police said.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. near Seventh Street and Northern Avenue.

Witnesses tell police the woman, identified as 29-year-old Chelsee Dennis, was driving a blue Civic when the man shot her. Witnesses reported seeing her vehicle stopped on Seventh Street with Dennis slumped over the wheel.

"There was an argument inside the vehicle, and at one point, the suspect pointed the weapon at the victim and shot the victim," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Dwight Miles, jumped out of the car and took off. Dennis then rear-ended another vehicle.

Police said Dennis' young daughter, about 5 years old, was inside the vehicle at the time. She was hysterical after the shooting, according to police. She was not physically hurt.

"The little girl, about 4 or 5 years old was outside the car, running around and screaming," said witness Jeff White. "The girl in the car was laying down against the door on the driver's side."

A short time later, Miles was caught on a canal bank just west of the shooting scene, police said. He was taken into custody. The child is being cared for by police.

"With the child seeing something so violent, we can expect it's going to be a very tough interview for detectives with the child," said Fortune.

Dennis was rushed to the hospital where she later died. She was seven months pregnant. Police said the baby boy was born and is in critical condition and is "unstable."

According to court documents, Miles said he found Dennis in bed with another man that morning and the two were fighting over the incident right before the shooting.

Police said Dennis was going to drop off the girl for swimming, drop off Miles at his brother's apartment and then got to a UMOM shelter. But Miles became enraged and pointed a gun at the Dennis and shot her, court paperwork said.

Miles was a convicted felon and couldn't own a gun and told police he was bought the 9mm handgun off the street for $250, according to court documents.

Miles was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, one count of possessing a weapon by a prohibited person, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of theft.

His bail was set at $1 million.

