Police: Phoenix man arrested for shooting roommate's cat with pellet guns

Phoenix police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting his roommate's cat with pellet guns.

Jacob Jerome Garcia, 19, faces one count of intentional cruelty/mistreatment of an animal and one count of failure to provide medical treatment for an animal.

Police believe Garcia shot his roommate's cat with two separate pellet guns, between eight and nine times, inside their apartment.

Police say Garcia failed to notify his roommate of the incident, and failed to get medical attention for the wounded cat.

Once the owner discovered the injuries, he took the cat to the vet

Eight pellets were removed from the animal.

Police say Garcia later admitted to "cruelty and neglect." He was taken into custody.

He is due back in court April 23.

To read PDF of the police report, click HERE.

