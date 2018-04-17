SLIDESHOW: Carjacking suspects try to escape police in reckless drive through Phoenix

(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A woman is in custody and a man is on the run after they allegedly carjacked somebody in a garage at Biltmore Fashion Park and then tried to escape police in a reckless high-speed drive through Phoenix.

