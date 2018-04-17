Culottes are back!

The cropped, wide leg pant of the 1980s are back! Call them culottes or gaucho pants, either way, they are the chic alternative to shorts that will get you through the summer.

Alison Goodman of the Scottsdale Quarter tells us what to wear these comfy, yet trendy pants with.

Goodman says to embrace the relaxed fit, and with the culotte "the bigger the better". The loose fit is perfect for hot Arizona weather, without having to bare your legs in the season's other trend of short shorts.

Culottes can be dressed both up or down. They can take you from the office to a music festival and everything in between, depending on shoe and what you're wearing on top.

This wide leg style has been seen on celebrities like Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, Karlie Kloss and Gwyneth Paltrow.

