Golden Milk Recipe

Recipe courtesy of Dr. Ramsey

Golden Milk

Ingredients

• 1 cup unsweetened almond, coconut or hemp milk (or just water)

• 1 ½ inches of turmeric shredded (don’t peel) or ¾ tsp dried turmeric

• 1 ½ inches of ginger shredded (don't peel) or ¾ tsp of dried ginger

• 1 stick of cinnamon

• 1 tablespoon of grass-fed butter, coconut oil or olive oil

• 1 tablespoon honey (local from farmers market or Manuka)

• ½ tsp whole black peppercorns

Directions

1. In a small pot put all ingredients in. Bring to a boil and watch to not have it bubble over the pot. Lower to simmer for 10-20 minutes. Drink warm or cold.

2. If you want to enjoy this beverage daily make 10 times the amount and freeze in small mason jars, defrosting one each night for the morning. (This can be drunk any time of day or several times per day).

