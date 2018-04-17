Arizona Coyotes player arrested in Scottsdale

An Arizona Coyotes hockey player has been arrested in Scottsdale.

On April 8 at 8:50 p.m., Richard Panik, 27, was arrested for trespassing for refusing to leave the entrance of the nightclub "Bevy" in downtown Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say Panik appeared to be intoxicated during his contact with officers.

Panik was booked into the Scottsdale City Jail and later released on a criminal citation.

The Arizona Coyotes released the following statement:

”We are aware of the incident and are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation. We will have no further comment at the present time.”



Panik, who had 22 goals and 22 assists for Chicago in the 2016-17 season, was traded to Arizona in January after getting six goals and 10 assists in 37 games.

He had eight goals and 11 assists in 35 games for the Coyotes.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.