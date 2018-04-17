Van slams into house in Gilbert

(Source: Gilbert Fire Department) (Source: Gilbert Fire Department)
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Gilbert Police Department is investigating after a van slammed into a house Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred at a residence near the area of Warner and Greenfield roads.

The Gilbert Fire Department tweeted some post-crash scene photos which showed the van inside the kitchen area of the home.

According to Gilbert Fire, there are no injuries reported.

Fire crews spent the morning removing debris, working with a Town of Gilbert building inspector to monitor structural integrity, while removing the vehicle from the residence.

This incident comes a day after a different driver crashed into a Chipotle restaurant in Ahwatukee. Several people were injured by broken glass but no one was seriously hurt, according to police.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

