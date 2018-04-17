Arrests made in series of Phoenix-area wheel thefts

The Paradise Valley Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in a series of wheel thefts that occurred in the Phoenix area between June 2016 and April 2017. (Source: Paradise Valley Police Department)

The Paradise Valley Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in a series of wheel thefts that occurred in the Phoenix area between June 2016 and April 2017.

On Wednesday, April 11, the Paradise Valley Police Department arrested Luis Gerardo and Cesar Santana Monarrez for their involvement in the crimes.

The wheel thefts typically occurred during the early morning hours at hotels and resorts throughout the East Valley, according to a release from the police department.

The suspects took rims and tires from GMC SUVs and Dodge cars, leaving the vehicles on blocks.

With the help of the Scottsdale Police Department, Gerardo, Santana Monarrez and a juvenile male were identified, police said.

Gerardo and Santana Monarrez were booked into Fourth Avenue Jail for theft and trafficking of stolen property. The juvenile male was previously arrested and is currently pending charges of theft.

