DPS: Fatal crash involving 3 semi trucks closes eastbound I-10 west of Tonopah

A fatal crash involving several semi trucks has closed a section of eastbound Interstate 10, just west of Tonopah Tuesday morning.

According to DPS spokesman Kameron Lee, the incident is two separate collisions in the area involving three semi trucks.

The crash first happened when a semi-truck rolled over on eastbound I-10 at milepost 79.

Lee added that a second semi-truck was able to come to a complete stop. While that semi-truck stopped, a third semi struck the second semi, killing the driver of the third semi-truck, according to Lee.

That collision caused the second semi-truck to then hit the first semi, causing injuries to the driver of the second truck.

At this time, traffic is being taken off at milepost 45 and routed through Salome back to the I-10, DPS said.

According to ADOT, there is no estimated time when the area will reopen. ADOT is recommending drivers to delay travel or use an alternate route during the closure.

We’ve learned there are two separate collisions in this area involving three semis. There is one fatality and one injury as a result. Traffic exiting at MP45. Traffic stuck at the collision is being turned around in the median. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 17, 2018

UPDATE: I-10 westbound at MP 79. Left lane blocked to allow stopped EB traffic to clear from crash site and head west to use the EB detour. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 17, 2018

UPDATE: I-10 eastbound west of Tonopah. Road is closed at MP 80 for a serious crash. The crash is west of Salome Road interchange. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/eYE7flZ77a — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 17, 2018

