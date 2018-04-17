Deadly motorcycle crash closes southbound I-17 south of Camp Verde

A deadly motorcycle crash closed southbound Interstate 17 south of Camp Verde late Monday night.

Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed at milepost 275, which is about 12 miles south of Camp Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers were recommended to take an alternate route such as westbound State Route 169 to southbound State Route 69 through Dewey-Humbolt, or eastbound State Route 260 to southbound State Route 87 through Camp Verde and Payson.

The deadly collision occurred just after 8:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, DPS said. They did not state whether the rider was wearing a helmet.

There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes. Northbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

