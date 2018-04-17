Caught on camera: Cabin fire breaks out in White Mountains

A cabin caught fire in the White Mountains on Monday and the flames were caught on camera.

The video was recorded by Matthew Elijah.

The fire broke out within Pinetop-Lakeside town limits near Rainbow Lake, according to the Pinetop-Lakeside Fire Department.

In the video, the fire spread to nearby dry trees and brush.

Pinetop, Timber Mesa and the U.S. Forest Service helped contain the fire.

One single business near was briefly evacuated.

It's unclear how the fire started.

No one was hurt.

