Softball player overcomes heart issue to shine for Sandra Day O'Connor HS

Lyons sets the bar so high, she'll be remembered as the best player in Sandra Day O'Connor history and one of the best in Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Eagles are ranked second in Arizona, thanks to in part to shortstop Grace Lyons. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Sandra Day O'Connor High School softball team is once again a championship contender.

The Eagles are ranked second in Arizona, thanks to in part to shortstop Grace Lyons.

"I've always had a dream to play at the next level," said Lyons.

She discovered the game when she 5 years old.

Many years later, there's nothing Lyons can't do on the field.

"It's just so much fun to be out here. I've been blessed with abilities and I just let the fun take over," she said.

"She's humble, she's hardworking. She leads by example. She's the total package kid, she's a competitor to no end," said coach Melissa Hobson.

The senior shortstop dons an elite glove with a spectacular game.

"Those big plays in the holes just get me pumped up," said Lyons.

Offensively, the Oklahoma-bound shortstop is hitting over .600. She knows how to control the zone. In her four years, she's struck out less than 20 times.

"I trust my hand-eye coordination so if I get that 0-2, 1-2 (count), that I can just trust myself to put the ball in play and do something for my team," Lyons said.

She's a high-caliber athlete that at the age of 5 found out she had a heart issue. She went to the hospital and discovered she needed a pacemaker.

It's become an afterthought in her brilliant prep career.

"I wear a little chest guard in case I take a ground but honestly, I don't even know it's there half the time," Lyons said.

Lyons sets the bar so high, she'll be remembered as the best player in Sandra Day O'Connor history and one of the best in Arizona.

"I try to take it as humbly as I can take it with a grain of salt and realizing I'm doing a job and influencing as many people as I can," Lyons said.

And before she heads off to Oklahoma, Lyons just wants to make the most of the moment.

"I just want to finish strong, hang out with my friends before we go our separate ways. I just love it here, It's going to be a hard one," Lyons said.

