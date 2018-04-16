Backpage.com co-founder out of jail on $1M bond

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's office shows James Larkin one of the former owners of Backpage a major international website advertising escort services. (Source: (Sacramento County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

A co-founder of the classified advertising site Backpage.com who has been jailed for the last 10 days on charges of facilitating prostitution has been released in Phoenix on a $1 million bond as he awaits trial.

Magistrate Judge John Boyle ordered James Larkin to put up two properties as surety on the bond.

Larkin also was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Larkin, co-founder Michael Lacey and five Backpage.com employees were arrested in what authorities say was a scheme to publish prostitution ads.

The site founders and four employees pleaded not guilty.

Last week, authorities revealed Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge in Arizona and money laundering charges in California.

Lacey was released after posting a $1 million bond.

