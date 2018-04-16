Chandler woman takes her passion for pinball to a competitive level

Lindbergh says players should avoid double flipping and only use one flipper at a time. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Most people unwind after a long day by watching television or maybe going for a run. But for Tracy Lindbergh, it's all about pinball.

"If I have a rough day at work and I come play pinball, I am relaxed," says Lindbergh.

She started playing in her teens when pinball was popular, and now Lindbergh has taken that iconic arcade game love to the next level. She found out about competitive pinball back in 2013 and has been playing in tournaments ever since. Lindbergh had also created two different pinball leagues here in the Valley, one of them just for women.

"I saw there weren’t a lot of women playing pinball and I wanted to see more women getting involved," says Lindbergh.

Just last month, Lindbergh scored big at the Women's World Pinball Championship.

"I got lucky and I was on and played well,” says Lindbergh. “I managed to make it to the third round and tied for fifth and it was a huge honor."

Lindbergh has three tips for players just starting out. First, avoid double flipping and make sure you only use one flipper at a time. Another is to do nothing and let the ball bounce from one flipper to another to gain control. Lastly, make sure you gain control by trapping the ball then aim and shoot.

The next pinball tournament in the Valley is ZapCon 6 on April 21 and 22 at the Mesa Convention Center.

Lindbergh also has a website for more information on local pinball news.

