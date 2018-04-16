FD: Crews work to save woman trapped between boulders on South Mountain

Firefighters said she lost her glasses between the boulders and when she crawled down to get them, she ended up getting stuck. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

Crews worked to free a woman who was trapped between some boulders on South Mountain on Monday night, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the 29-year-old woman was not hurt but was trapped between four boulders about 50 feet up a ridge near the Kiwanis Trail at the park.

Since she was not hurt, crews said they worked at a "methodical pace" to make sure no debris falls in and hurts her.

Firefighters used hand tools and hydraulic tools like the so-called "Jaws of Life" to try and free her.

The boulders she was trapped between weighed as much as 5 tons, crews said.

They got her out after about an hour by prying the big rocks open enough to pull her out.

Firefighters said she lost her glasses between the boulders and when she crawled down to get them, she ended up getting stuck and not being able to get out.

She had a friend with her.

Crews took her down the mountain in a basket stretcher, just as a precaution.

They said she didn't go to the hospital and went home with the friend.

