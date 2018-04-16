34 transfusions and counting: Ahwatukee toddler spotlights needs for blood donations

Adelyn Troutman's body cannot make any of its own red blood cells and every four weeks she needs a blood transfusion. (Source: Troutman family)

The gift of life is sometimes hard to come by. One Valley family says blood donations are the only things keeping their daughter alive, and right now the supply is running low.

At the United Blood Services, there's currently a one day's supply of the universal donor 'O negative' blood type, cutting it very close for people who rely on donations to live, like Adelyn Troutman.

At 2-and-a-half years old, Adelyn is a very normal, healthy little girl.

"She likes to paint, she likes to get dirty," says her father, Matt Troutman.

Normal except for one thing, her body cannot make any of its own red blood cells.

"She gets very tired and pale, cranky, she just doesn't feel good," said her mother Kami Troutman.

Adelyn was born with this condition. There is no cure. Every four weeks she needs a blood transfusion.

"It's pretty insane because she's had 34 to date and she's only 2 years old," said Matt.

It'll be like that for the rest of her life. She's already gotten used to the hospital visits.

"Unfortunately she is, we go so often she kind of knows the routine," said Kami.

Each time they go, her parents hope there will be enough blood for their daughter.

And as the summer approaches, blood donations here in the Valley dry up even more. Winter residents return to their home states, and high schools and colleges stop hosting blood drives.

"And it's not just her, there are so many others in need on a daily basis," said Kami.

Without skipping a beat, Adelyn and her parents have become ambassadors for the cause, hoping her story inspires others to give.

"Thanks to all the blood donors, she wouldn't be here otherwise," said Kami.

The Troutmans are holding a blood drive for Adelyn this Saturday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church located at 2156 E. Liberty Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85048. Some walk-ins will be accepted, but they recommend making an appointment.

If you're unable to make it to Adelyn's blood drive, you can always make an appointment at one of the United Blood Service's several Valley locations.

