PD: Driver slams into Chipotle restaurant in Ahwatukee

Minor injuries were reported at a Chipotle in Ahwatukee after a driver crashed into the restaurant, police said.

It happened on Monday evening near 42nd Street and Chandler Boulevard.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

Several people were injured by broken glass but no one was seriously hurt, according to police.

One man who was in the dining room had to go to urgent care after getting cut by the glass.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

