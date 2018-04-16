PD: Driver slams into Chipotle restaurant in Ahwatukee

PD: Driver slams into Chipotle restaurant in AhwatukeePosted: Updated:
Police find vehicle that hit, killed GCU student in Phoenix
Police have found a key piece of evidence in a deadly hit-and-run case, but the suspect has yet to be identified and located.More >
Harry Anderson of 'Night Court' fame dies at 65
Harry Anderson, known for his acting role as Judge Harry Stone on Night Court was found dead in his Asheville, North Carolina home Monday morning according to police.More >
Cops: 4-year-old finds family dead, calls for help using slain grandfather’s phone
The 4-year-old girl, who used her slain grandfather’s phone to call for help, was not injured in the apparent murder-suicide.More >
DPS: Woman killed, reportedly thrown from vehicle on I-10 southeast of Eloy
A 9-1-1 caller stated that a female had been thrown from a vehicle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Avondale PD: Man found shot to death in garage, neighbor arrested
A man was found shot to death inside his garage Sunday morning in Avondale, police said.More >
Phoenix firefighters work to free horse from abandoned horse trailer
Phoenix firefighters worked Saturday night to a free a horse found in an abandoned horse trailer.More >
New drug on Arizona's streets? DEA confirms first carfentanil overdose death
People here are getting their hands on a highly dangerous drug called carfentanil and it has already claimed a life, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.More >
Drunk, drugged and possibly on the run: The Hart family's final days
Drunk, drugged and possibly on the run: The Hart family's final days
Three children remain missing and so many questions persist in the mystery of how the Hart family's SUV ended up at the bottom of a 100-foot Mendocino County, California, cliff.More >
Police officer fired after not writing enough traffic tickets
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >
Documents: Ketchup in toilet lead babysitter to abuse, cause death of 3-year-old girl
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >
Alpharetta police officer fired for not writing enough tickets breaks silence
According to a memo in the Alpharetta Police Department, they want drivers to get criminal misdemeanors anytime two cars bump into each other for any reason.More >
VIDEO: Horse rescued from abandoned trailer
Phoenix fire video shows a horse being rescued from an abandoned trailer.More >
VIDEO: Woman killed after being thrown from car on I-10 near Eloy
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a woman was found dead on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 10 southeast of Eloy. [STORY]More >
VIDEO: Man killed after argument with neighbor in Avondale
A murder in Avondale Sunday morning claimed the life of a 55-year-old father. The suspect was caught hours later in Phoenix after police say he fled the scene.More >
VIDEO: Woman sweats off the pounds by dancing
VIDEO: Woman sweats off the pounds by dancing
Hilda lost 100 pounds hitting the dance floor.More >
DIRTY DINING: Pei Wei in Mesa hit with 7 health code violations
Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining.More >
VIDEO: EB I-10 closed east of Eloy for DPS investigation
An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation has closed eastbound Interstate 10 east of Eloy.More >
