Phoenix area residents take to the streets for 13th annual Bike to Work Day

Wednesday is Phoenix’s 13th-annual Bike to Work day, where members of the community are encouraged to trade in their cars for bikes to take part in a 3-mile bike ride to promote physical fitness and decrease pollution.

Bicyclists have the chance to participate in a police-escorted group ride along county and city elected officials starting at 7 a.m. from Park Central Mall to CityScape. While it's not a state law, it’s highly encouraged that bicyclists participating in Bike to Work day wear a helmet.

Online registration for the event ended last week, but those still interested in joining can register onsite at Park Central Mall or CityScape Wednesday morning. Those who want to be a part of the fun, minus the biking, can meet at CityScape after the ride to listen to speakers, cheer on riders and support the bicycle community.

All participants are required to bring their own bike, or find and rent one at locations across Phoenix. If you need to rent a bike, GRID has provided promo code: GRID2WORK2018 for a free, seven-day pass. This pass activates immediately after the purchase, so it’s recommended you wait to use it until the week of the event.

Bike to Work day is one of many events put on for Valley Bike Month that Tempe, Mesa, Scottsdale and Phoenix participate in.

For more information on the ride, you can go to www.maricopa.gov/1194/Bike-to-Work.

