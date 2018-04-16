Ex-Rep. Shooter plans to sue state for $1.3 million over being removed from office

Former state Rep. Don Shooter and his attorneys have filed a notice of claim against the state of Arizona.

He was booted from office last February and the new documents claim his removal violated his rights.

Shooter believes the investigation was rigged against him, saying House Speaker J.D. Mesnard used his own staff instead of an independent counsel.

He wants $1.3 million in damages.

"These are desperate claims by a disgraced, ousted lawmaker, and we dispute them entirely," said Daniel Scarpinato, spokesman for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

After being expelled from the State House of Representatives, Shooter said he was "free at last" and claimed he was working to uncover potential corruption in the state government. He said he was booted from office because of his investigation and is worried others won't look into the "corrupt culture at the Capitol" because of what happened to him.

The investigation started in October when Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita claimed she was a victim of sexual harassment and later told Dennis Welch that it was Shooter who had harassed her. In the notice of claim, Shooter's lawyers claim the interview was part of an effort to prevent him from continuing his investigation into the state issuing no-bid contracts.

Shooter said in the court documents that Mesnard's office and the Governor's Office teamed up to try and discredit Shooter.

But the harassment allegations grew as a then-publisher of the Arizona Republic newspaper and a number of other women said Shooter subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions.

Shooter denied sexual harassment but acknowledged he had made "jarring, insensitive and demeaning" comments. He asked for the investigation after Ugenti-Rita accused him of propositioning her.

The probe was launched, and in January, found he violated the State House's sexual harassment policies and was removed from all committee assignments.

Shooter was later expelled, a move Shooter said was made without due process.

