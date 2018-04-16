Surveillance camera records dognapper stealing puppy from Chandler front yard

The search is on for a brazen dognapper who swiped someone's pup right from the family's front yard.

It happened outside a home in Chandler over the weekend, and the crime was captured on surveillance video.

The video shows a man in a yellow shirt playing with some dogs in the front yard of a home off Arizona Avenue and Frye Road. It was about 6 p.m. Friday.

At one point, the man looks straight at the security camera, but that doesn't stop him from scooping up one of the pups, carrying him over to his SUV, then driving off.

"That just seems crazy," said neighbor Israel Rico. "I can't believe someone would do that, steal someone else's dog without feeling anything. Obviously, someone really loves that dog."

The stolen dog is a 17-week old pit bull named Chita.

Chita's heartbroken owner did not want to reveal her identity because of concerns for her safety.

She said they have a number of dogs they take care of and find homes for, and can't understand why someone would steal one.

"I have no clue," said the dog's owner. "I don't know if they just maybe, liked how she looked, or if they'd seen her before. I don't know if it was planned. It just blows my mind."

In the surveillance video, another man can be seen in the passenger seat of the SUV and there is a clear view of the vehicle.

So far, police have been unsuccessful tracking down the canine crooks.

"We don't know if they took her to fight, or will take care of her," said the dog's owner. "She was taken care of here, and needs to come back to us."

If you have any information about the stolen dog contact the Chandler Police Department ay 480-782-4440 or submit a tip online.

