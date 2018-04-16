Surveillance camera records dognapper stealing puppy from Chandler front yard

Surveillance camera records dognapper stealing puppy from Chandler front yardPosted: Updated:
Police find vehicle that hit, killed GCU student in Phoenix
Police have found a key piece of evidence in a deadly hit-and-run case, but the suspect has yet to be identified and located.More >
Harry Anderson of 'Night Court' fame dies at 65
Harry Anderson, known for his acting role as Judge Harry Stone on Night Court was found dead in his Asheville, North Carolina home Monday morning according to police.More >
Cops: 4-year-old finds family dead, calls for help using slain grandfather’s phone
The 4-year-old girl, who used her slain grandfather’s phone to call for help, was not injured in the apparent murder-suicide.More >
DPS: Woman killed, reportedly thrown from vehicle on I-10 southeast of Eloy
A 9-1-1 caller stated that a female had been thrown from a vehicle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Avondale PD: Man found shot to death in garage, neighbor arrested
A man was found shot to death inside his garage Sunday morning in Avondale, police said.More >
Phoenix firefighters work to free horse from abandoned horse trailer
Phoenix firefighters worked Saturday night to a free a horse found in an abandoned horse trailer.More >
New drug on Arizona's streets? DEA confirms first carfentanil overdose death
People here are getting their hands on a highly dangerous drug called carfentanil and it has already claimed a life, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.More >
Drunk, drugged and possibly on the run: The Hart family's final days
Drunk, drugged and possibly on the run: The Hart family's final days
Three children remain missing and so many questions persist in the mystery of how the Hart family's SUV ended up at the bottom of a 100-foot Mendocino County, California, cliff.
Police officer fired after not writing enough traffic tickets
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >
Documents: Ketchup in toilet lead babysitter to abuse, cause death of 3-year-old girl
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >
Alpharetta police officer fired for not writing enough tickets breaks silence
According to a memo in the Alpharetta Police Department, they want drivers to get criminal misdemeanors anytime two cars bump into each other for any reason.More >
Surveillance camera records dognapper stealing puppy from Chandler front yard
The video shows a man in a yellow shirt playing with some dogs in the front yard of a home off Arizona Avenue and Frye Road. It was about 6 p.m. FridayMore >
Phoenix man bitten by cobra, explains importance of carrying correct anti-venoms
A Valley man is sharing his story to show the importance of hospitals carrying anti-venom for non-native snakes.More >
MCACC offering free adoptions on dogs over 20 pounds
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is offering free adoptions on all dogs over 20 pounds at both their east and west Valley locations this weekend.More >
Arizona classroom is inside a supply closet and it has a snake
A snake slithered into a classroom in Arizona and it's not the first time it's happened. There's nowhere to hide. High school theater teacher Alexandra Stahl's classroom is in a storage closet.More >
34 transfusions and counting: Ahwatukee toddler spotlights needs for blood donations
The gift of life is sometimes hard to come by. One Valley family says blood donations are the only things keeping their daughter alive, and right now the supply is running low.More >
Surveillance camera records dognapper stealing puppy from Chandler front yard
The video shows a man in a yellow shirt playing with some dogs in the front yard of a home off Arizona Avenue and Frye Road. It was about 6 p.m. FridayMore >
This month: 3TV reports on Arizona schools in crisis
Teachers demanding more pay. Students walking out, marching for their lives. Arizona schools are in crisis. All this month 3TV explores the angst, despair and what could be coming next for families. [SPECIAL SECTION: Schools in Crisis]More >
Phoenix-area mom loses 100 pounds having fun
Her goal is to make being active fun for the whole family, and in doing so, this Phoenix-area mom lost 100 pounds.More >
VIDEO: Horse rescued from abandoned trailer
Phoenix fire video shows a horse being rescued from an abandoned trailer.More >
VIDEO: Woman killed after being thrown from car on I-10 near Eloy
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a woman was found dead on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 10 southeast of Eloy. [STORY]More >
VIDEO: Man killed after argument with neighbor in Avondale
A murder in Avondale Sunday morning claimed the life of a 55-year-old father. The suspect was caught hours later in Phoenix after police say he fled the scene.More >
VIDEO: Woman sweats off the pounds by dancing
DIRTY DINING: Pei Wei in Mesa hit with 7 health code violations
Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining.More >
VIDEO: EB I-10 closed east of Eloy for DPS investigation
An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation has closed eastbound Interstate 10 east of Eloy.More >
