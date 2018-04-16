BP: Mother uses 12-year-old to try and smuggle cocaine

A 12-year-old girl was found with 2 pounds of cocaine strapped to her. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers arrested a mother after she tried wrapped a bundle of cocaine around her daughter so she could smuggle the drugs into the U.S., the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

It all started on Friday afternoon when the 35-year-old and her three kids were in a Nissan hatchback and were told they needed an additional search at Port of San Luis, CBP said.

A canine with the Border Patrol alerted officers to the 12-year-old daughter, who had more than 2 pounds of cocaine wrapped around her mid-section, officers said.

CBP said the drugs were worth nearly $24,000.

The mother was arrested and the vehicle and drugs were seized, officers said. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

