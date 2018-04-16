Keep Scottsdale Beautiful hosts 5th-annual recycling event

This Saturday, Keep Scottsdale Beautiful is hosting its fifth-annual I Recycle Scottsdale, a one-stop recycling event to help families get rid of items that are harder to recycle. (Source: Keep Scottsdale Beautiful)

When ink cartridges empty and cell phones become outdated, do you know how to properly dispose of them?

This Saturday, Keep Scottsdale Beautiful is hosting its fifth-annual I Recycle Scottsdale, one-stop event where families can get rid of those hard-to-recycle items lying around the house. The eco-friendly event will accept drop-offs from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pima County business park.

“The event is unique in that most of the items we collect will be reused,” Ruth Valencia, a KSB board member and the event coordinator, said. “Most vendors participating are non-profits like Treasures 4 Teachers, who will collect and redistribute any items that can be used for arts and crafts, or in the classroom. In addition, we will have free on-site shredding which is very popular.”

They encourage attendees to bring:

Paper (for shredding)

Plastic and paper bags

Clothing

Cell Phones

Electronics

Hangers

Hearing Aids

Ink Cartridges

Medical Devices like crutches, walkers and canes

Arts, crafts and school supplies

Prescription drugs

Shoes and textiles

Items discouraged from being donated include hazardous materials, CRT TVs, CRT monitors, rear projection TVs and household batteries.

If approved items are in good condition, they'll be given to people and companies who can put them to good use. Eyeglasses, canes, and walkers will be given to community members who need them most.

Keep Scottsdale Beautiful’s goal is to reduce, reuse, recycle, educate the public and protect the environment. For more information about what they do, you can go to keepscottsdalebeautiful.org.

