Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio raises more than half a million for Senate campaign

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announced he has reached more than half a million dollars for his campaign for Arizona Senator.

Arpaio didn’t enter the race until mid-January and gained more than 14,000 donors almost immediately. He said he had $250,000 cash on hand entering the second-quarter.

“We’re off to a great start. I’m tremendously grateful for the outpouring support for this campaign," Arpaio said. "Everywhere I go across the state, I hear from voters who are excited about my candidacy because they want to finally have a real conservative with a proven track record representing them in the Senate."

Arpaio plans to continue to build his fundraising base and campaign before the August primary.

