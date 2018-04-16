Pima County burglary victim uses Craigslist to get TV back

The suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old Caucasian male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s approximately 6’0” to 6’2” with a skinny build and was last seen driving a green Chevrolet Malibu sedan. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office)

This past Nov., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in Tucson where a TV, along with other items, was stolen.

What the victim didn’t know at the time, was how easy it would be to get that TV back, by doing a little research on the internet.

Soon after the burglary, the victim found a Craigslist posting for a TV that was identical to the one stolen and met with the seller at a nearby Circle K.

After confirming the TV was theirs, the victim told the seller it was stolen and the seller immediately fled. The victim reported the new information to the Sheriff’s department and deputies responded.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old Caucasian male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s approximately 6’0” to 6’2” with a skinny build and was last seen driving a green Chevrolet Malibu sedan.

Detectives are currently investigating and are asking for help in identifying the suspect in this case. If you or anyone you know may have information, you can call 9-1-1 or submit an anonymous tip, with possible reward, by text, phone or by going to 88CRIME.org.

