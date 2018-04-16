Arizona teachers call strike vote, despite raise plan

Arizona teachers who have pushed for big raises and an increase in school funding say Gov. Doug Ducey's teacher raise proposal falls short and they're moving to take a strike vote.

The leaders of the grassroots group Arizona Educators United posted a video on Facebook Sunday night saying three days of voting begins Tuesday.

The Republican governor on Thursday proposed a 9 percent teacher pay raise this year and 10 percent more by 2020, on top of 1 percent they are getting this year.

But he didn't address teachers' other demands, which include raises for support staff, a return to pre-Great Recession school funding levels and no more tax cuts until school spending reached the national average.

