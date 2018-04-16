Police find vehicle that hit, killed GCU student in Phoenix

'We have already forgiven whoever has done this," Angela White, Taylor's mom, said.

Police have found a key piece of evidence in a deadly hit-and-run case, but the suspect has yet to be identified and located.

Taylor White, 21, was hit by a car and killed while jogging the night of Sunday, April 8.

He and his friend – and best man at his upcoming wedding – were in the area of 31st Avenue and West Camelback Road.

The pair had the green light and were in the crosswalk when a white Ford Expedition ran the red light and hit White. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His friend and roommate, Andrew Schwab, was not hurt.

A few days later, police released video and pictures clearly showing that Expedition. That video came from a city bus. Police say it shows the Expedition speeding away from the scene.

On Monday, police announced that they located the vehicle. Investigators did not release any details, saying only that it was being processed for evidence.

Arizona's Family asked if the discovery of the Expedition was the result of a tip after the video was released.

"Although, I cannot say just yet, I still would like to encourage callers with info to continue to reach out to Silent Witness," Sgt. Vince Lewis replied via email. "We appreciate the help with spreading the word. We believe assistance from the community will lead to an arrest in this case."

Arizona's Family also asked where the vehicle was found.

"I cannot share at this time," Lewis answered.

White's parents spoke briefly with the media last week. They are finding some comfort in their faith.

"We're not vengeful. We're not vindictive," Angela White, Taylor's mother, said. "We have already forgiven whoever has done this."

"Our one answer we have is our faith and trust in Jesus Christ and we know where Taylor is right now," said Nate White, Taylor's father.

Taylor's parents said the GCU student was supposed to get married later this month.

"He always looked to the future with hope," Sarah Tedeschi, Taylor's fiance, said. "He never ever looked to the future with fear."

"He loved life, he was bigger than life," Schwab said.

There is a reward -- $5,000 -- on the table for information leading to the arrest of the person who was behind the wheel of the Expedition that killed White.

"If somebody did step forward, which we're hoping for, it would bring great closure," said White's younger brother, Jordan White.?

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous.

