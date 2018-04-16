As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, April 16

AZ Family Shred-a-Thon

With Tax Day coming up, Arizona's Family has you covered. Helping you safely get rid of sensitive documents with our annual shred-a-thon on April 16th.

Tax returns, old medical bills or anything you’re worried about falling into the wrong hands, well shred and recycle for free.

Preston Phillips will be live all day for the big event which took in more than two-hundred tons of paper last year!

The shred-a-thon will be held at Phoenix Recycling 3007 E. Madison Street Phoenix, AZ 85034 on

Monday, April 16th from 4:30am until 7pm.

Some other information to remember:

-15 banker box limit

-Please do not seal or tape boxes shut

-Try to avoid using plastic bags

-Free of charge

For more information: http://www.azfamily.com/story/37831237/cbs-5-shred-a-thon

Phoenix Recycling

3007 E. Madison Street Phoenix, AZ 85034

Arm Wrestle Challenge

Williamsfield High School in Gilbert will be hosting an Arm Wrestling Challenge on Monday, April 16 starting at 8:20 a.m. as part of the worldwide campaign to bring awareness to the fact that it takes "muscle" to grant wishes to Arizona children with critical illnesses.

Williamsfield also hosted a Wish Week, where students raised money to adopt a wish. They will present a check to the Arm Wrestling judge, wish kid Elijah, 13, who wished to go on a Disney Cruise Line Cruise.

This Arm Wrestle Challenge is part of a month-long World Wish Day® Campaign featuring WWE® Superstar John Cena; Johnny Depp; and Steve Harvey.

The campaign theme is "Wishes Take Muscle". Throughout April, Make-A-Wish Arizona has 24 wishes on its schedule to grant in one month, helping wish kids focus on the fact that a wish can give kids the mental strength to fight their illness. The campaign will also honor the donors, doctors, volunteers and other supporters who, together, lend their muscle whether it be their time, energy or resources to make wishes possible.

Make-A-Wish will challenge people around the world to participate in the #ArmWrestleChallenge, a fun, family-friendly social media competition that encourages people to show their muscle to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

For more information: http://arizona.wish.org/

Make-A-Wish Arizona

2901 N 78th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: (602) 395-9474

Motivational Monday: Dance Party

EDM BODY FITNESS® is the first dance cardio workout inspired by the amped-up beats, party-vibe and sweat dripping fun of Electronic Dance Music. Launched in January of 2016 and based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Burn to the beats in this energetic full-body workout that combines dance, cardio bursts & toning. An incredibly fun effective way of working out!

Designed for all fitness levels, EDM BODY FITNESS® creates a dynamic approach to getting fit, toning up and boosting energy levels through easy-to-follow progressive dance moves. This class offers modifications for all to enjoy with an electric party vibe that attracts men & women of all ages. No weights or equipment needed- just YOU and the dance floor!

Free Dance Party workouts on Thursdays in April at OdyseaiIn the Desert at 6:30 pm.

Free to Attend, theme workouts, giveaways and tons of fun!

For more information: https://odyseainthedesert.com/event/5-edm-body-fitness/2018-04-19/

Odysea in the Desert

9500 East Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Join the FITNESS PARTY! www.edmbody.com

Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game

Great news football fans, it’s your chance to get up close and personal with some of the best football players, retired athletes, and celebrities at the annual Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game, on Saturday, April 21 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. Returning for its 8th year, the family friendly event will feature a Home Run Derby and Softball Game from 6-8:30 pm on the diamond at Salt River Fields.

Fans can enjoy seeing their favorite celebrities in action as they showcase their baseball skills in the highly anticipated charity game. The event supports the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund, which supports nonprofits benefitting children and families around the country including the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the American Cancer Society, Make a Wish, and more.

Celebrity players and coaches will be announced closer to the date, but you can expect many of Fitzgerald's past and present NFL colleagues, retired athletes from the NBA and MLB, and more. Gates will open at 5pm, and the Home Run Derby will begin at 6pm, followed by the game at 7pm.

Tickets start at $20, plus attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to United Food Bank. In addition to seats at Salt River Fields, there are two exclusive ticket opportunities, four tickets in each dugout that allows fans to be right in the action. These dugout box tickets are $500 each (only 4 seats per dugout.) Parking is free.

For more information, visit www.saltriverfields.com.

Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game

Saturday, April 21, 2018

6 - 8:30 pm

Salt River Fields

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Queen of Clean: Caring for towels

How to wash them, what to do about lint, keeping them soft, removing odors, why you should never use fabric softener

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Chronic Stress

Did you know that stress is linked to all six leading causes of death?

It's true, according to the American Psychology Association. But don't let that stress you out.

When it comes to stress, we've gotten pretty good at managing acute or in the moment stress. But it's the chronic stress we really need to pay attention to. Chronic stress usually isn't the kind of stress that increases our heart rate or gives us that tight, anxious feeling in our chest. However, it does make our entire hormonal system work against us leading to weight gain, mood changes, and sleep issues. Sound familiar?

The good news is, there are steps we can take to prevent chronic stress from negatively impacting our lives, and what better time to talk about it than April Stress Awareness Month.

Recognizing signs, you might have a cortisol imbalance

Cortisol imbalances are related to:

Belly Fat

Cravings

Trouble sleeping

Irritability

Challenges in exercise recovery

Catabolism, or breakdown of muscle tissue

Lab tests and assessments that can help you understand your individual cortisol levels

Life Time's Stress and Resilience Test can help measure your cortisol levels

You will need to test your saliva at certain times of day by placing it in vials

Cortisol is made by the adrenal glands, which are about the size of a walnut and sit on top of the kidneys. Ideally, free cortisol levels should start off high in the morning, have a drop by noontime, and taper off into the night and evening. When a stressor is encountered, the body may react with a surge in cortisol as part of a "fight or flight" response to help us survive the perceived stressor. Most of us, however, experience more subtle, chronic stressors that often do not require a physical fight-or-flight response on a daily basis. As a result, imbalances in our stress hormones may contribute to metabolic changes when the cortisol curve is off-kilter.

Developing foundational habits to support a healthy balance with stress

Unmanaged Stress can wreak havoc on your gut. Life Time's Gut Fix Kit can help restore your gut health

The health and integrity of our digestive system has an enormous impact on our overall health, well-being, and ability to manage our weight.

Our digestive organs are not only responsible for breaking down and absorbing the nutrients we need to thrive; the gastrointestinal system also houses the majority of our immune system, is tasked with producing neurotransmitters that support our mood, and even produces some vitamins and hormones that are crucial for whole-body metabolism.

The Gut Fix Kit includes 30 Day supply of Digestive Enzyme Complex, Multi-Pro 30B Probiotic, and L-Glutamine

Yoga and Meditation can also help manage stress. Life Time's Signature Yoga Formats include:

· Be: A guided meditation to calm active minds. Great for those looking for a soothing way to relieve stress on mind and body, be is bringing meditation to the forefront of Life Time's branded yoga offerings.

· Root: Understand yoga movement and the body with long-held, basic poses. Participants learn to appreciate the strength of the mind/body connection through mindfulness and mental clarity. Great for newbies, active recovery and Yogis looking to revisit mindfulness.

· Surrender: A restorative Yin-style yoga with long connective tissue stretches and meditative breathing for greater mobility. Surrender is an effective way to boost muscle recovery after a workout. Perfect for participants who are willing to experience the struggle of longer poses to understand the inner self.

· Flow: A fun, challenging, invigorating Vinyasa that synchronizes breath and builds strength with continuous flow. Two versions offer something for everyone. Flow Guided makes Vinyasa more accessible for those who want to try Flow but need more guidance and support, while Flow Free allows more advanced Yogis to enjoy and challenge themselves through Flow at their own pace.



For more information: https://www.lifetime.life/

Valley Locations:

Life Time - Tempe

1616 W Ruby Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284

Phone:(480) 705-8855

Life Time - Gilbert

381 E Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Phone:(480) 892-5020

Life Time Athletic North Scottsdale

6850 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Phone:(480) 538-9009

Life Time Palm Valley

14540 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Phone:(623) 536-9595

Life Time Scottsdale at Shea and the 101

8642 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone:(480) 607-0900

National Eggs Benedict day

Monday, April 16, is National Eggs Benedict Day. This dish typically consists of a perfectly poached egg. Poaching the egg happens when it is cracked into a cup or bowl of any size, and then gently slid into a pan of water at approximately 167 degrees and cooked until the egg white has mostly solidified, but the yolk remains soft. A "perfect" poached egg has a runny yolk, with a hardening crust and no raw white remaining.

Hash Kitchen is offering 50% off all Eggs Benedict dishes on Monday, April 16. Dishes we would bring wouldn't be your typical Eggs Benedict:

Christina’s Tamale Cakes

sweet corn cakes / green chili pork / poached eggs / green chili hollandaise

Blackened Shrimp

jumbo shrimp / two poached eggs / old bay hollandaise

Benedict Fries

fries / smoked ham / peppered bacon / roasted jalapeno / hollandaise / poached eggs

Hash Kitchen is a creative a.m. eatery that boasts a social dining experience and is designed to be the go-to spot for locals and a culinary destination for visitors.

Hash Kitchen has two locations in Scottsdale. One at Gainey Village at 8777 N. Scottsdale Road and another at 14838 N. Frank Lloyd Wright BLVD. A Chandler location and an Arcadia location are set to open later this year. Thank you, your coverage is welcomed and appreciated!

For more information: www.hashkitchen.com

