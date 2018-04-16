Marijuana lounge opens in Phoenix

If you want to visit Domm Life, you do not have to have a medical marijuana card, it is open to the public. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Sip a cup of coffee, buy some swanky clothing and smoke some weed?

This is not a cafe in Amsterdam but a new lounge right here in Phoenix that is dedicated to a marijuana lifestyle.

The shop is called Domm Life and it was started by cancer survivor Todd Romboli and his wife Amanda.

Romboli started using cannabis after being diagnosed with, and eventually beating, cancer in his 20’s.

He said he has been involved with the medical marijuana business for years and wanted to create a place patients could relax and spend time with other cannabis users.

At Domm Life, off of Thomas Road and 31st Street, you can order an espresso, get your hair done, buy clothing and yes, smoke marijuana.

During the day though there is no smoking allowed but in the evening or during their events, medical marijuana cardholders can smoke outside.

“It’s a high-end place, where normal people can come and exist, in a like-minded environment,” Romboli said. “Where you’re not judged for what you look like, how you feel, or what way you treat your pain.”

If you want to visit Domm Life, you do not have to have a medical marijuana card, it is open to the public.

But if you want to smoke cannabis you have to have a state-issued card.

Romboli said he hopes his shop can be a teaching experience as well for those who are looking for alternative ways to treat pain.

He said this is especially important as the nation is in the throes of an opioid epidemic.

Romboli believes recreational use of marijuana will be legal in Arizona soon and you may see more business like this popping up.

