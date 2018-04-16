PD: Female pedestrian killed in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a suspect who left a scene following a deadly crash Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. near the area of 25th Street and east Greenway Road.

According to Phoenix police, a 40-year-old woman was attempting to cross the roadway mid-block when she was hit by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police that they saw a blue or turquoise-colored and late model Toyota sedan going westbound when the crash happened.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO.

All callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.