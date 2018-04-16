Hearing set for jailed Backpage founder in case over sex ads

Hearing set for jailed Backpage founder in case over sex adsPosted: Updated:
DPS: Woman killed, reportedly thrown from vehicle on I-10 southeast of Eloy
A 9-1-1 caller stated that a female had been thrown from a vehicle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Cops: 4-year-old finds family dead, calls for help using slain grandfather’s phone
The 4-year-old girl, who used her slain grandfather's phone to call for help, was not injured in the apparent murder-suicide.
Phoenix firefighters work to free horse from abandoned horse trailer
Phoenix firefighters worked Saturday night to a free a horse found in an abandoned horse trailer.
Avondale PD: Man found shot to death in garage, neighbor arrested
A man was found shot to death inside his garage Sunday morning in Avondale, police said.
Police officer fired after not writing enough traffic tickets
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.
More than 80 dead from drinking bootleg alcohol
Police in Indonesia are promising to crack down on the distribution of bootleg alcohol as deaths this month from drinking illegally produced toxic liquor rose to at least 86.
Drunk, drugged and possibly on the run: The Hart family's final days
Phoenix PD: Family's home burglarized 2 days in a row, dog killed
Phoenix police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who they say burglarized a home, threatening the family and killing their dog.
3-year-old boy in critical condition after he was pulled from pool
A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool Sunday evening in Buckeye, fire officials said.
1 person killed in hit-and-run collision in south Phoenix
One person was killed in a hit-and-run collision in south Phoenix, police said.
Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
VIDEO: Horse rescued from abandoned trailer
Phoenix fire video shows a horse being rescued from an abandoned trailer.
VIDEO: Man killed after argument with neighbor in Avondale
A murder in Avondale Sunday morning claimed the life of a 55-year-old father. The suspect was caught hours later in Phoenix after police say he fled the scene.
VIDEO: EB I-10 closed east of Eloy for DPS investigation
An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation has closed eastbound Interstate 10 east of Eloy.
VIDEO: Investigation east of Eloy shuts down I-10 eastbound
Eastbound Interstate 10 is closed at milepost 211 for an investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
VIDEO: DPS investigation closes EB I-10 east of Eloy
A DPS investigation has closed eastbound Interstate 10 east of Eloy.
VIDEO: Woman killed after being thrown from car on I-10 near Eloy
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a woman was found dead on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 10 southeast of Eloy.